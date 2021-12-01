Firefighters investigating cause of shed fire on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters fought a fire that engulfed a shed on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in by a passerby around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Ramona Street, not far from Vance Jackson Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, a storage shed was fully engulfed in flames. The wood-framed metal shed and about 20 feet of a wooden fence both had burned, fire officials said.

Firefighters got a quick knock down of the fire. They don’t believe anyone lives in the main structure of the property.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. No injuries were reported.