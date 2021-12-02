Man accused of kidnapping woman from car wash, sexually assaulting her, SAPD says

Francisco Javier Juarez Gonzalez, 19, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man has been arrested after San Antonio police say he kidnapped a woman from a Southwest Side car wash and sexually assaulted her before he attempted to evade officers.

Francisco Javier Juarez Gonzalez has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Sunday, a 58-year-old woman called the police and reported that she was abducted at a car wash in the 800 block of Frio City Road.

The woman said the man displayed a gun and demanded her to get inside her vehicle on the passenger’s side.

The man drove her to an unknown location where he sexually assaulted her and dropped her off somewhere on the South Side, the affidavit states. He then drove back to the car wash to retrieve his vehicle.

Surveillance footage from the car wash captured the suspect’s description and the suspect’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, police spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The suspect and another man both fled the vehicle and started a foot chase with officers, the affidavit states.

Police eventually captured the suspect, identified as Gonzalez, and the other man. The affidavit states police found that a red shirt matching the description of a shirt seen in the surveillance footage at the car wash in Gonzalez’s home.

He later admitted to meeting the woman at the car wash but claimed it was consensual, the affidavit states.

His bond is set at $40,000, records show.

