South Texas Pride Q&A: San Antonio native Ada Vox thrusts back into national spotlight on ‘Queen of the Universe’ competition

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio native Ada Vox is once again thrusting into the spotlight to showcase her singing chops in the new Paramount+ competition “Queen of the Universe,” which premieres Dec. 2.

No stranger to national singing competitions, Vox -- who made it to the top 10 on American Idol in 2018 -- says this go around on the small screen is a different experience than her first.

“I’ve done this all before, but I’ve never done it in a way that feels like it’s truly made to appreciate people like me,” Vox told KSAT during a South Texas Pride Q&A. “So I feel so good. As soon as I heard about this, I said, ‘Mama’s got to jump on that.’ And I guess it worked out one way or another. And I feel good, baby. That’s about all there is to it.”

Vox says she’s never fit into a particular box as a singer who is also a drag artist, but she’s never been one to limit her talents on the stage to fit societal standards.

“I say, ‘No, that’s not what I do. That’s not who I am. Where can I express myself and really show my skills and my talent as a package?’ And when (‘Queen of the Universe’) came along, I said, ‘This is my chance to take my box and not just leave it there,” Vox said. “I get to open my box and spread it to the world, and I’m so excited that this platform came along for people just like me.”

Vox said her plans after the show are to make a name for herself throughout the “universe” and give other aspiring performers a platform one day.

“I don’t want to just be a part of the community. I want to create an entirely new space alongside the community, to inspire others or to give others a space that do what I do to be celebrated,” Vox said.

As for her time in the competition, Vox says, “I’m going to bring you beauty. I’m going to bring you grace, and I’m going to bring you lots of face.”

