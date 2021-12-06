Bexar County Sheriff announces changes to body-worn camera policy

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar called a press conference Monday afternoon to announce changes to BCSO’s policy on body-worn cameras.

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article starting at 2:30 p.m.

In the wake of recent law enforcement shootings, many people have called on law enforcement agencies to be more forthcoming with releasing footage from body-worn cameras.

Many police departments across the state of Texas have created policies for releasing footage of violent encounters.

A year ago this month, the San Antonio Police Department released its policy declaring that videos and recordings must be released within 60 days after an incident, with few exceptions. But several of this year’s police-involved shootings have fallen under those exceptions, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

Ad

Monday’s announcement from BCSO is the first official policy on body-worn cameras for that agency.

In a September letter from Salazar to the Bexar County Commissioners Court, Salazar said the sheriff’s office was “ready to modify our policy and practices to allow for video evidence to be released within 30 days,” but said they were limited by their current technology. Salazar asked commissioners to allow them to update their body-worn camera technology to one with automatic redaction capabilities — an upgrade that would save many manhours, Salazar said.

According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, law enforcement agencies implementing a body-worn camera program must include the following in their policies: