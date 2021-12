Bexar County announce a plan of comprehensive initiatives to address the rising caseload of family violence cases in criminal and civil courts.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County officials on Wednesday will announce comprehensive initiatives to address the rising caseload of family violence cases in criminal and civil courts.

The strategy includes an overview of the current caseloads, services to assist and protect victims and a new approach to monitor abusers.

Officials expected to speak at the news conference include Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, District Attorney Joe Gonzales and Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner Trish DeBerry.