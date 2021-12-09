Comal ISD high school student arrested for making terroristic threat

SAN ANTONIO – A Comal County ISD student was arrested on campus this week after allegedly making threats to harm other students.

According to a letter sent to parents from Davenport High School Principal Matthew DeLoach, the student made threats in class on Wednesday. The student was removed from class and arrested by Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

DeLoach said the student was charged with making terroristic threats.

Separate from facing legal charges, the principal said the student would not be returning to campus because threats warrant mandatory placement at a disciplinary or alternative education program.

It’s the second arrest of a local student this week. A seventh-grade North East ISD student at Krueger Middle School is also facing criminal charges after allegedly posting a threat on Instagram.