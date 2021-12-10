Boy reels in record-breaking blue catfish; kids ask how to become a firefighter🧑‍🚒; and how to watch a movie with Santa🎅🏻!

Hello parents, teachers and students!

There was some big news this week regarding San Antonio-area schools as SAISD reinstated its mask mandate ahead of an expected uptick in coronavirus cases over the holidays.

In a statement on Wednesday, school officials announced that its policy has been put back in place. The district had paused the mandate during a legal tug-of-war with state officials over whether they could require masks. Now, school officials believe they have standing to implement the mandate.

There are just five more days until the holiday break.

Movie with Santa

So parents, what fun things are you looking to do with your children this time of year?

Well, coming up on Dec. 18, guests can enjoy the Santikos Santa Experience at Santikos Entertainment Cibolo, which is located near I-35.

There will be a showing of the Christmas classic, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” at 4 p.m. with VIP access to Santa Claus and the Coca-Cola caravan following the movie.

The theater says tickets are $15 per person and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Tickets include the movie showing, popcorn and drink combo, as well as VIP access. Santa will also be taking photos with guests for free from 7 to 9 p.m.!

Kids wanna know: What’s it take to be a firefighter👩🏼‍🚒? Why do some things burn faster than others? 🚒

And, in this week’s KSAT Kids edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” a partnership with the educational platform noun, Sonoma Valley Fire Chief Steve Akre answers students’ questions about what it’s like to be a firefighter.

Akre goes on to talk about his favorite part about being a firefighter and why some things like vineyards don’t burn as quickly as grass. He explains why firefighters have to be in good shape and have to have regular medical exams in order to make sure they are fit to face their often strenuous work. Good job on the questions again this week kids!

Are you interested in bringing noun to your school or classroom to take part in an interview? You can do so by clicking here. Class interviews will be shown online and in this newsletter and will also be seen on GMSA at 9 a.m. on weekdays on KSAT 12.

KSAT Kids Student Spotlight

This week, we’re highlighting a junior angler, Colt Franke, who finally got his big catch after trying for three years.

Colt managed to reel in a 33.5-inch, 24.5-pound blue catfish at Calaveras Lake, according to the Inland Fisheries San Antonio District with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. That beats the previous junior angler record for a blue catfish caught in Calaveras Lake by more than two pounds!

Colt said he and his dad actually have released many fish that were as big or bigger than his record-breaker, but anglers wanted those fish to spawn.

So what’s up next? Well Colt said he’s looking to get his name on the Texas Elite Angler list. Well done, Colt!

(Inland Fisheries San Antonio District - Texas Parks and Wildlife)

Do you know of a student, classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate someone by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.

KSAT 12′s Educator of the Month Contest

And lastly, do you know someone or have a favorite teacher or educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom?

As a husband of a teacher, I know educators deserve more recognition.

To that end, KSAT 12 has launched a new Educator of the Month Contest for our K-12 educators within the KSAT 12 viewing area. From November 2021 to May 2022, KSAT 12 management and Firstmark Credit Union will determine which educators will receive the lucky title of Educator of the Month based on your nominations!

One educator will be selected each month throughout the contest and will receive a $500 Visa gift card presented by Firstmark Credit Union and receive a trophy that says “Educator of the Month” with the educator’s name. To nominate an educator, click here.

Have a great weekend everyone!

Ben Spicer

