After reviewing court ruling, SAISD reinstates mask mandate for students, employees

SAN ANTONIO – After briefly pausing its mask mandate, San Antonio ISD has reinstated it ahead of an expected uptick in COVID-19 cases over the holidays.

In a statement on Wednesday, the district announced that the policy is back in place. The district paused the mandate last week after a stay order was issued by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in connection with a Disability Rights Texas’ lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency. That order restored Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, which banned governmental entities from requiring masks.

After reviewing the ruling, SAISD determined that the order “is limited to the parties in the lawsuit.” Because SAISD is not involved in the legal battle, the district believes it has the authority to resume the mask mandate.

“As we are experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases and an anticipated rise after the holiday season, our Board of Trustees, Interim Superintendent, and legal counsel have determined that it is in the best interest of the district to continue to require students, parents, employees, and visitors to wear masks at all times while in district facilities,” according to the district’s statement.

Ad

More information on the policy can be found here.

Read more:

Texas Supreme Court puts brakes on SAISD vaccine mandate

SAISD’s partnership with VelocityTX brings STEM learning to East Side