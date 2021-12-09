Watch a Christmas movie and meet Santa Claus at Santikos event in Cibolo

CIBOLO, Texas – Celebrate the season with Santa and the Grinch!

Guests can enjoy the Santikos Santa Experience on Dec. 18 at Santikos Entertainment Cibolo, located at 18124 I-35.

There will be a showing of the Christmas classic, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” at 4 p.m. with VIP access to Santa Claus and the Coca-Cola caravan after the movie

Tickets are $15 per person and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Tickets include the movie showing, popcorn and drink combo, and VIP access.

Santa will also be taking photos with guests for free from 7-9 p.m.

