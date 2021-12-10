Homeless man in critical condition after being shot in stomach during argument, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 46-year-old homeless man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the stomach late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 9:40 p.m. to the 1800 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Interstate 10 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, witnesses say an argument happened between the victim and two other men. That’s when, police say, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the man. The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

SAPD said they believe they have one of the suspects in custody after the pair fled on foot. SAPD did not identify the suspect. It is also unclear as to what the argument was about.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.