San Antonio art exhibit showcasing artwork from local veterans

SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for something to do this weekend, a local nonprofit art gallery has a new exhibition of artwork done by veterans.

Some of the artwork at the Bihl Haus Arts Gallery is done by professional veteran artists and other pieces by veterans enrolled in their Forward Arts program.

The program offers professionally taught drawing and painting classes free of charge to veterans.

“They learn stress relieving skills through our classes by working with paint and pencil and drawing materials,” said Kellen Mcintyre, executive director of Bihl Haus Arts.

Helen Tiseth served in the Air Force for 23 years and is part of the program that helps veterans heal through art.

“It changed who I was. I also suffer from PTSD, MST, and so a lot of times I’ll just be quiet or shut down. And being in this program, I feel me back to where I was again. And it’s a very healing type of program for the mind, the body, the soul,” said Helen Tiseth, Forward Arts program participant.

The exhibit is free and runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until Dec. 18 at the Bihl Haus Arts Gallery located along Fredericksburg Road, inside the Sorento Senior Apartment Complex.

For more information, click here.