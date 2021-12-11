Man fatally shot after intervening in women’s fight at bar identified by authorities

A man is dead following a shooting outside a bar on the city’s South Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has identified a 37-year-old man fatally shot after he intervened in a fight outside a South Side bar on Monday morning.

Santiago Sanchez was shot and killed around 2 a.m. near Cubilete bar in the 10700 block of Pleasanton Road, not far from Moursund Boulevard and Loop 410.

According to police, an altercation occurred between Sanchez’s wife and another woman at the bar and he stepped in to intervene. That’s when, police say, the other woman called for help and two teenagers arrived and shot Sanchez multiple times. Sanchez was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said the two teenagers, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, fled in a gray pickup truck after the shooting. They have not yet been found.

A preliminary police report of the incident mentions that a 33-year old woman is also a suspect in the case. It is unclear if the woman is in custody.

Officers took a number of people in for questioning soon after the shooting happened.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

SAPD did not give a reason as to why the altercation occurred. The investigation is ongoing.