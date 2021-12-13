Gnats, roaches and cooler issues lead to low score at NW Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Mediterranean buffet on the city’s Northwest Side was written up last month after gnats and roaches were found inside the establishment.

Damasco Mediterranean Buffet, located in the 4800 block of Fredericksburg Rd., received a score of 74 and was also cited for having a walk-in cooler that was nearly 20 degrees warmer than allowed by city health rules.

An employee was seen putting food in a pan after rinsing it, but did not wash or sanitize the dish, health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Alamo City Chocolate Factory, 1203 N. FM 1604 West, 100

Botello Food Store, 1200 El Paso St., 100

Raising Canes, 10938 Culebra Rd., 100

Berni Vietnamese Buffet, 8742 Wurzbach Rd., 99

Taco Bell, 319 Valley Hi Dr., 99

Buckhorn Saloon & Museum, 318 E. Houston St., 98

Chela’s Tacos, 3420 N. St. Mary’s, 97

El Valle Molino, 5658 Old Pearsall, 97

Saeb Thai & Noodles, 226 W. Bitters Rd., 97

Kosta’s Greek Food, 12606 Nacogdoches Rd., 96

First Watch Restaurant, 700 E. Sonterra, 95

Vicky’s Barbacoa, 1702 Pinn Rd., 94

Hooters, 8527 Wurzbach Rd., 92

Dunkin Donuts, 10222 Huebner Rd., 88

La Fiesta De Jalisco, 7712 Marbach Rd., 88

Old Hwy. 90 Cafe, 607 Old Hwy. 90 West, 87

Culebra Super Meat Market, 14100 Nacogdoches Rd., 86

Guerrero’s Mexican Restaurant, 680 Gillette Blvd., 86

Pik Nik Foods, 1246 S. Gen. McMullen, 86

Cinnamon Food Mart, 8822 Cinnamon Creek, 85

Lee’s Kitchen Chinese Restaurant, 8181 Tezel Rd., 81

Damasco Mediterranean Buffet, 4841 Fredericksburg Rd., 74

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

