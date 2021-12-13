West Side food processing plant left with smoke damage after fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A food processing plant on the city’s West Side was left with smoke damage following a fire late Sunday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Merida Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Highway 90.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the processing plant filled with smoke. Fire officials said firefighters spend some time trying to locate the fire in the building, but eventually found a cooler on fire.

The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident. The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team is now looking into the exact cause.

Firefighters said the damage to the building is mostly smoke damage but that the estimate is over $100,000 because of the food that was exposed to the smoke.

No one was working at the time of the fire, so no injuries were reported, fire officials said.