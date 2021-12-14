Man cut by knife during altercation at NW Side gas station, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was cut with a knife during an altercation at a Northwest Side gas station late Monday night.

Officers were called around 11:40 p.m. to a Shell gas station in the 9500 block fo Wurzbach Road, not far from Fredericksburg Road and Interstate 10 after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, two men in their 40s had gotten into a fight in the parking lot of the gas station. That’s when, police say, one of the men pulled out a knife and the other tried to grab it, cutting his hand.

Police said the man with the knife was detained by police and may face aggravated assault charges. The man cut was treated on scene by EMS.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

SAPD did not say exactly what the fight was about.