Canyon Lake to temporarily close Stilling Basin, Guadalupe Trails parking lots

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The Guadalupe Trail and the Stilling Basin parking lots at Canyon Lake will be closed for several months for maintenance work, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.

USACE anticipates reopening the parking lots and trails around April 14, 2022.

“We understand large numbers of people use the areas to enjoy the great outdoors, but for the safety of all visitors, including pets enjoying a walk with their owner, we will be restricting access until the work is completed,” announced Canyon Lake Manager, Javier Pérez Ortiz. “Hikers are encouraged to use the Madrone Trail located at Canyon Park. Trout anglers should use the GBRA parking lot to access the river for fishing.”

Canyon Lake staff members ask all visitors to practice leave-no-trace, use designated trash receptacles and always wear a life jacket while boating or anytime in or near the water.