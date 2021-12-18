San Antonians are invited to celebrate with Betty White on her 100th birthday

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White will turn 99 on Sunday, Jan. 17. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Betty White’s big day is just around the corner and this time, she wants her fans to join in on the celebration.

The renowned actress and “Golden Girl” is turning 100-years-old on Jan.17, and she’s taking her birthday bash to the big screen for a one-day-only event in select theaters.

Her film, “100 Years Young,” will be shown at three San Antonio theaters, and tickets are being sold through Fathom events.

I'm going BIG for my birthday - right to the BIG SCREEN! Get your tickets and join me by clicking here:https://t.co/qXoSO2BYM3 — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 17, 2021

The film, which spans an hour and 40 minutes, features cameos from some of White’s celebrity friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, and delves into her achievements during her career in the spotlight.

“You’ll experience Betty’s funniest moments on The Golden Girls, hosting SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show—and a lost episode from Betty’s very first sitcom. Plus Betty reveals inside stories of her amazing life and career,” according to the ticket website.

In San Antonio, you can see the film at these three theaters at 1 p.m. or 7 p.m.:

Cinemark San Antonio 16 - 5063 Loop 410 NW

Regal Cielo Vista 18 - 2828 Cinema Ridge

Cinemark McCreless Market - 4224 S. New Braunfels Ave.

Tickets are priced at $13.38 each.

White’s career achievements span from 1949′s “Hollywood on Television” to a 2019 role in Disney Pixar’s “Forky Asks a Question,” according to an article from the Associated Press. She’s also known for her signature role in “The Golden Girls.”

If you want to celebrate Betty’s big day, click here to buy your tickets.

