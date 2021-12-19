53º

Local News

2 dead, 1 critically injured after fiery crash in La Vernia, DPS officials say

The two drivers that died at the scene have been identified

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Crash, La Vernia, DPS
Two men are dead and another man is in critical condition after a fiery crash in La Vernia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. (KSAT)

LA VERNIA, Texas – Two men are dead and another man is in critical condition after a fiery crash in La Vernia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon on US Highway 87 West and County Road 361.

Officials said a Ford F-150 truck was heading southbound when it tried to pass another vehicle. However, the driver of the truck lost control and hit an oncoming Ford pickup truck.

Both of the trucks went up in flames due to the impact and both drivers died at the scene, according to DPS. The drivers have been identified as Jordan Williamson, of Cibolo, and Kenneth Boyd, of Richardson.

Another man was inside of the Ford pickup driven by Boyd, and was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio in critical condition.

Officials said it’s unclear if speed was a factor in the crash and the investigation continues.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

email

facebook

twitter