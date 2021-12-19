44º

LIVE

Local News

SAFD: Apartment fire displaces dozens of residence, kills one dog in Medical Center area

Three apartments were deemed a total loss due to the damages

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, Fire, Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people are displaced and a dog was killed following a fire at an apartment complex in the Medical Center area, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 3 p.m., Saturday, at the Knoll Crest Apartments.

Fire officials said residents were moving a washer and drying in when it caught fire. Three units total were effected but everyone was able to evacuate safely, except for a dog.

The units are considered total losses and the power had to be cut off to the entire building, according to Battalion Chief Christopher Valdez.

Those who were displaced are either staying with friends or family, or are temporarily being relocated with the help of the apartment complex manager.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email