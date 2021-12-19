SAFD: Apartment fire displaces dozens of residence, kills one dog in Medical Center area

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people are displaced and a dog was killed following a fire at an apartment complex in the Medical Center area, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 3 p.m., Saturday, at the Knoll Crest Apartments.

Fire officials said residents were moving a washer and drying in when it caught fire. Three units total were effected but everyone was able to evacuate safely, except for a dog.

The units are considered total losses and the power had to be cut off to the entire building, according to Battalion Chief Christopher Valdez.

Those who were displaced are either staying with friends or family, or are temporarily being relocated with the help of the apartment complex manager.