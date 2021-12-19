54º

San Antonio nonprofit aims to provide over 200 beds for children in need this Christmas

The group also hopes to increase the amount of beds they can build next year

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Child sleeping in a bed. (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Volunteers are gathering their resources to help children in San Antonio who don’t have a place to rest their head at night.

The nonprofit, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, builds beds for children who end up sleeping on the floor. The group has chapters across the country. The chapter in San Antonio began four years ago.

The president for the local chapter, Eddie Arnold, says, “We’ve delivered over 2,500 beds over the last four years. This Christmas Eve morning, our goal is to deliver 200 plus beds.”

The group hopes to continue to increase the amount of beds they can build next year. If you would like to help or if you would like to request a bed, click here.

