Ant infestation, food cooling issues hinder North Side meat market

Dona Concha on West Avenue received a score of 72 from health inspectors

SAN ANTONIO – A meat market on the city’s North Side was written up last month after ants were found crawling on its sink, walls, prep tables and a cinnamon container.

Dona Concha, located in the 3300 block of West Avenue, received a score of 72 and was also cited for not cooling food properly.

The market’s food prep tables and utensil bins also had food debris on them, Metropolitan Health records show.

The establishment was ordered to go through a re-inspection.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Rios Barbacoa, 9815 Culebra Rd., 100

Shipley Donuts, 2815 N. FM 1604 East, 100

Jenny’s Authentic Mexican Food, 8035 Culebra Rd., 99

Nola Eatz, 5514 Walzem Rd., 98

Chuy’s Tex-Mex, 8438 State Hwy. 151, 97

El Itacate Tacos To Go, 2501 Nogalitos St., 95

Boxcar Bar, 125 Lamar St., 94

Hong Kong Harbor, 8230 Marbach Rd., 94

Bun & Barrel, 1150 Austin Hwy., 92

Bill Miller BBQ, 135 S. W.W. White Rd., 91

Vida Mia, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 90

Jesmas Mexican Restaurant, 1722 Rigsby Ave., 88

Aladdin, 15503 Babcock Rd., 86

Oasis Cafe, 210 McCullough Ave., 86

Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 1059 SE Military Dr., 86

El Rodeo Mexican Grill, 9775 Culebra Rd., 84

Fred’s Fish Fry, 1126 Cupples Rd., 84

Rosita’s Cafe, 1335 S. Gen. McMullen, 83

Taqueria Reyes, 10517 U.S. Hwy. 181 South, 82

Maria’s Cafe, 1401 Cupples Rd., 81

Dona Concha, 3303 West Ave., 72

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Ad

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.