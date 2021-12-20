Lottery for tickets to sold-out ‘Hamilton’ shows in San Antonio will start this week

Hamilton is scheduled to make its return run at the Majestic Theatre January 5-16, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The smash Broadway hit “Hamilton” is returning to the San Antonio stage in January.

Tickets for the performances, which run from Jan. 5-16, are mostly sold out and the tickets that are still available range in price from $49 to well over $700, according to Ticketmaster.

But there’s good news if you haven’t secured a ticket yet -- there will be a lottery for 40 tickets to every performance.

The lottery will allow entrants a chance to secure up to two tickets for just $10 each.

The first lottery will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24 and close at noon on Dec. 30.

Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances, according to producer Jeffrey Seller and North Park Lexus Broadway, who announced the ticket lottery.

To enter the lottery, use the official “Hamilton” app. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification.

All lottery winners will have up to two hours to claim and pay for their tickets. There is no purchase or payment necessary to enter the lottery.

Lottery ticket winners must be at least 18 years old and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

Each winner will be allowed to purchase up to two tickets for $10 each. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will have their entry voided. Lottery tickets will also be void if they are resold.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Upcoming Broadway shows at the Majestic include:

“Hamilton” - January 5-16, 2022

“Tootsie” - March 1-6, 2022

“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” - April 19-24, 2022

“Jesus Christ Superstar” - July 5-10, 2022

“Mean Girls” - August 9-14, 2022

“Rent” (Season Option) - March 18-20, 2022

“Beautiful ─ The Carole King Musical” (Season Option) - June 10-12, 2022

