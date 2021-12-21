11 Haitian asylum seekers part of lawsuit against federal government

Eleven of the thousands of Haitian migrants who set up camp under the international bridge in Del Rio in September have filed a lawsuit against the federal government. The documents filed allege physical abuse, racial discrimination and failure to process asylum claims.

The Innovation Law Lab and several other groups are representing the migrants. They say the thousands of Haitians who were expelled should be brought back to the U.S. to pursue their claims.

U.S. Border Patrol received backlash after agents were seen on horses holding what seemed to be ropes or whips. Several days later, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it would not put agents back on horseback in the region.

