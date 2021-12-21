Amazon plans to hire 2,000 workers for Austin Tech Hub, plans major expansion

SAN ANTONIO – Amazon’s presence in the Austin tech world is about to grow by hundreds of employees and thousands of square feet.

The e-commerce giant on Tuesday announced that it will add more than 2,000 corporate and tech jobs in the Central Texas city over the next few years.

The company has also signed a lease for 330,000 square feet of office space at a new building at The Domain, according to a news release. That space is expected to open in 2024.

The additions will add to Amazon’s current footprint of 3,000 tech and corporate employees in Austin and three existing offices at The Domain.

The release states the new jobs will land in the departments of operations technology, Amazon Retail, Amazon Business and Amazon Web Services. Positions include senior data engineers, senior technical program managers, user experience designers and financial analysts.

“Our continued investment in Austin is a testament to the amazing talent and amenities that this city has to offer,” Doug Gray, site lead for Amazon’s Austin Tech Hub, said in the release. “With more than 3,000 jobs already created and more than 1,000 corporate and technology roles currently available, we’re looking forward to continue offering exciting career opportunities to local residents.”

Ad

To help recruit employees, Amazon announced two new programs for people of all experience levels: Amazon Returnship and Best Fit.

Amazon Returnship is a 16-week program designed to help people with employment if they lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the program, people are interviewed and coached, and they work on a project for four months.

If the person is successful, they could move into full-time positions that match their career trajectory.

Best Fit is for software engineers to apply once and be considered for jobs across Amazon.

For more information, click here.

Read also: