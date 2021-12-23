Hope on the menu: annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing distributes more than 9,000 meals to local families

SAN ANTONIO – Christmas came early for over 2,500 families. The annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing brought people together at the AT&T Center for a massive food distribution.

The tradition is a partnership between H-E-B and the San Antonio Food Bank. This is the second year in a row that Feast of Sharing has gone mobile.

Julie Bedingfield with H-E-B Public Affairs said despite the change, they are happy to see the turnout.

“The Feast of Sharing dinner is really important for us since 1989. We’re just happy to continue this tradition whatever way, shape or form we can do it this year,” she said.

Hot meals were also distributed during the event. Micahel Guerra, with the SA Food Bank, said he is thankful for the partnership with H-E-B.

“Food banking around the state of Texas wouldn’t happen without H-E-B. Truly a tremendous partner. They teach us logistics. They give us food. They come and volunteer. They just make sure families are fed. They do it in the grocery stores, and when it’s tough in the grocery stores, they help out in lines like this,” Guerra said.

In-person H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinners are scheduled to resume during the 2022 holiday season.

If you did miss Wednesday’s event you can receive help by clicking here.