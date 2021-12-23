Kerrville child care worker arrested after investigators discover evidence of sexual relationships with children

Alexandra Galindo is facing multiple charges after Kerr County investigators discovered evidence of her alleged sexual relationships with children.

KERRVILLE – A live-in supervisor at a home for abused and orphaned children in Kerrville is facing multiple felony charges after investigators accused her of having sexual relationships with at least two children.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Alexandra Galindo, 30, on Thursday. Galindo, who worked for Hill Country Youth Ranch for the last three years, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual performance of a child.

On Nov. 26, the sheriff’s office received information alleging that Galindo had “inappropriate contact” with children living on the campus. Hill Country Youth Ranch is a nonprofit licensed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services that provides “long-term therapeutic care for abused and orphaned children,” according to its website.

Investigators discovered “digital evidence” of Galindo’s alleged sexual relationships “with at least two children between the ages of 13-15,” according to the KCSO news release. Galindo is also accused of providing the children with alcohol, nicotine vape pens and narcotics.

Galindo was first arrested in Tom Green County on the aggravated sexual assault charge.

“Galindo posted the $30,000 bond in Tom Green County and the investigation continued,” according to the news release.

After finding “more evidence showing Galindo’s dark, and unbelievable interactions with these adolescent children,” KCSO applied for the second arrest warrant, according to the news release.

Galindo was arrested again, the sheriff’s office stated, and this time her bond was set at $100,000. She remained in Kerr County Jail Thursday as the investigation continued.

