San Antonio police searching for missing 61-year-old man with diagnosed medical condition requiring doctor’s care

Mark Damien Espejo was last seen Thursday in the 300 block of West Cypress

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing 61-year-old man who has a medical condition requiring a physician’s care and could be in danger.

SAPD says Mark Damien Espejo was last seen Thursday in the downtown area in the 300 block of West Cypress Street wearing a red, collared short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Espejo is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He’s described as having multiple tattoos on both of his arms.

Anyone with information about Espejo is asked to call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.