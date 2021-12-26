65º

Local News

Driver killed in two-vehicle crash near Atascosa County, deputies say

The cause of the crash is still under investigation

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: BCSO, Crash, Atascosa County
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Atascosa County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Atascosa County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m., Saturday, on Pleasanton Road.

Both vehicles each had two passengers inside, and after they collided, one of the drivers was ejected due to the impact. That driver died at the scene, according to deputies.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash, and said there were no other injuries.

Part of the roadway was blocked off as crews worked to cleanup the scene.

The investigation is still preliminary and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email