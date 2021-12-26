Driver killed in two-vehicle crash near Atascosa County, deputies say

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Atascosa County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Atascosa County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m., Saturday, on Pleasanton Road.

Both vehicles each had two passengers inside, and after they collided, one of the drivers was ejected due to the impact. That driver died at the scene, according to deputies.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash, and said there were no other injuries.

Part of the roadway was blocked off as crews worked to cleanup the scene.

The investigation is still preliminary and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: