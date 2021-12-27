Driver hospitalized after rollover crash on Loop 1604, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash on Loop 1604 early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on Loop 1604 eastbound between O’Connor and Judson Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, a man crashed his pickup truck into the back of another truck, causing it to roll off the highway. Firefighters had to cut the man out of his vehicle.

SAPD said the male driver was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition. There were no injuries to the other driver.

Officers said alcohol did not play a factor in the crash. The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.