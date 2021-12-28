Fire at former SAISD headquarters near downtown may have been sparked by drug users, SAFD says

Drugs may have played a part in a fire at the former San Antonio ISD headquarters near downtown early Tuesday, according to the fire department.

The fire happened at around 5:45 a.m. in a former mobile classroom unit in the 100 block of Lavaca Street, not far from South Alamo Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

SAFD said people who are homeless may have played a role in the fire, and drugs may have been involved. No injuries were reported.

“Upon their investigation, they found a couple of crack pipes, some balloons, and some butane cans and some half-cut cans that folks are using to put their drugs in ... so that’s all in that area in that corner where the fire started,” Battalion Chief John Castillo said.

No one was located or arrested, he said.

Castillo said the Pearl bought the property from SAISD. A Pearl representative said it is not the first time they’ve had an incident like this happen at the property.