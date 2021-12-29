Building along San Antonio River Walk on sale for $13 million

SAN ANTONIO – A 54,000 square foot building along the San Antonio River Walk is up for sale.

The property at 126 E Main Plaza is a five-story, multi-use building in the heart of downtown and it’s currently listed for nearly $13 million.

Its located near major San Antonio landmarks like the Bexar County Courthouse, City Hall, San Fernando Cathedral and more.

126 E Main Plaza is listed by Douglas Elliman licensed associate real estate broker Gordon von Broock. (Stewart Craig McCasland, dba CraigMac Visuals)

The building is also in an Opportunity Zone in Bexar County, which offers tax incentives to investors.

According to the listing from Douglas Elliman, the property is listed as a commercial/office building.

A listing from Zillow in 2017 shows a two-bedroom, four-bathroom condo at the top of the building.

