Teen arrested after shooting, standoff inside West Side home, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old has been arrested following a shooting and standoff at a home on the city’s West Side Thursday afternoon, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 4:40 p.m. to a home in 3000 block of Desert Morning Street, not far from Culebra Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the teen shot another 18-year-old for “disrespecting” the suspect’s deceased friend.

Police said the victim fled the home to a safe location where he called for help. He was taken by EMS to University Hospital, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

SAPD said when they arrived, the suspect was still inside the home and refused to let two other individuals inside the house leave.

The San Antonio Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, along with their Special Operations Unit and hostage negotiators assisted during the standoff.

SAPD said the suspect eventually surrendered without incident. No other injuries were reported.