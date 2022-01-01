Man hospitalized after being stabbed during scuffle, police say

A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed during an apparent argument near downtown, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed during an apparent argument near downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and W Woodlawn Avenue.

Police said a witness saw two men in a scuffle in the street and called authorities. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

The man was taken to University Hospital in serious, but stable condition, officials said.

Police said they have a possible suspect detained.

Further details are limited at this time. KSAT will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

