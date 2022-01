Who’s running for district attorney, district judge and county court judge in 2022

Read more on our Vote 2022 page.

It’s a new year and a big one for elections.

In Texas, the primary elections happen March 1 and the general election will take place Nov. 2.

The midterm will see many elected positions up for grabs nationally, statewide and right here in Bexar County.

This article will give you a look at who’s running locally for elected positions in the criminal justice system, including for Bexar County district attorney, criminal district judge, civil district judge and county court judge.

District Attorney

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Joe Gonzales

Republican candidates: Meredith Chacon, Marc LaHood

144th Criminal District Court

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Michael Mery

Republican candidates: Lorina I. Rummel

186th Criminal District Court

Democratic candidates: Kristina Escalona

Republican candidates: Daphne Previti Austin

187th Criminal District Court

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Stephanie Boyd, Veronica Legarreta

Republican candidates: Walden Shelton Jr.

226th Criminal District Court

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Velia Meza, Demetrio Duarte Jr.

Republican candidates: (no candidates)

227th Criminal District Court

Democratic candidates: Christine Del Prado

Republican candidates: Incumbent Kevin O’Connell

290th Criminal District Court

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Jennifer Peña

Republican candidates: (no candidates)

437th Criminal District Court

Democratic candidates: Joel Perez, Scott Simpson

Republican candidates: Judge Melissa Skinner

45th Civil District Court

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Mary Lou Alvarez, Maria Dinorah Diaz

Republican candidates: Patricia Jay

150th Civil District Court

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Monique Diaz

Republican candidates: Scott Bradney

224th Civil District Court

Democratic candidates: Milton Irving Fagin, Marisa Flores

Republican candidates: Incumbent Judge Cathleen Cathy Stryker

225th Civil District Court

Democratic candidates: Shannon Roberta Salmon, Christine Vasquez Hortick

Republican candidates: Renee Yanta

285th Civil District Court

Democratic candidates: Nadine Melissa Nieto, Lisa Urest-Dasher

Republican candidates: Mark Thompson

288th Civil District Court

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Cynthia Marie Chapa

Republican candidates: Art Rossi

289th Juvenile Court

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Carlos Quezada, Rose Sosa

Republican candidates: (no candidates)

436th Juvenile Court

Democratic candidates: William “Cruz” Shaw

Republican candidates: (no candidates)

Bexar County Court 1

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Helen Petry Stowe, Rene Munoz

Republican candidates: Bob Behrens

Bexar County Court 2

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Grace Uzomba, Maria Teresa Garcia, Melissa Saenz

Republican candidates: Jason Wolff

Bexar County Court 3

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge David Rodriguez

Republican candidates: (no candidates)

Bexar County Court 4

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Alfredo Ximenez

Republican candidates: Jason Garrahan

Bexar County Court 5

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge John Longoria, Andrea Arevalos

Republican candidates: (no candidates)

Bexar County Court 6

Democratic candidates: Erica Dominquez

Republican candidates: Brandon Jackson

Bexar County Court 7

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Michael De Leon, Melanie Lira

Republican candidates: Adam LaHood

Bexar County Court 8

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Mary Roman, Lauren D. Zamora

Republican candidates: Ashley Foster

Bexar County Court 9

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Gloria Saldaña, Jessica A. Gonzalez

Republican candidates: (no candidates)

Bexar County Court 10

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge J. Frank Davis, Cesar Garcia

Republican candidates: Jamie Mathis

Bexar County Court 11

Democratic candidates: Erica Peña

Republican candidates: Incumbent Judge Tommy Stolhandske

Bexar County Court 12

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Yolanda Huff, Oscar Salinas

Republican candidates: Suzanne Kramer

Bexar County Court 13

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez, Michael “Mike” Villarreal

Republican candidates: Charles E. Gold

Bexar County Court 14

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Carlo Rodriguez Key

Republican candidates: Susan Skinner

Bexar County Court 15

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Judge Melissa Vara

Republican candidates: Robert RC Pate

Again the primary election takes place March 1, and the mid-term election is on Nov. 8.

