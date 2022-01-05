Comal County reports 300 new COVID Cases

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County health officials on Wednesday reported 300 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total amount of cases to 21,704.

The death toll from the virus remains at 485, a news release said.

Comal County hospitals on Wednesday reported caring for 32 COVID-19 patients. Of those, six are in intensive care and four are on ventilators. Approximately 79% of those patients are unvaccinated, officials said.

Officials said that the Comal County Public Health Department is administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccines for anyone five years and older. Booster vaccines are also available.

Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.

Residents are urged to be patient as call volume is extremely high.

