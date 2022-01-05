Drugs found, two detained after fire breaks out on Southeast Side, SAFD says

Arson investigators are working to determine a cause for a fire that broke out on the Southeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are detained after an apartment fire broke out on the Southeast Side on Wednesday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 2:40 p.m. in the 6800 block of Pecan Valley Drive.

SAFD Batallion Chief John Castillo said crews arrived and contained the fire to one upstairs unit. A downstairs unit was damaged as well.

Fire crews found drugs inside the upstairs apartment where the fire started. Two people were inside that unit when it ignited.

Castillo said those two people had minor injuries and were treated on the scene. Police then detained them.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The estimated damage was between $20,000 to $25,000, Castillo said.