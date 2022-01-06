No, unloaded guns and bullets are not allowed as plane carry-ons, TSA says

TSA Southwest tweeted that a passenger tried to bring a .380-caliber gun in their carry-on bag at the San Antonio International Airport. Guns are allowed on checked bags only, according to the TSA.

SAN ANTONIO – The Transportation Security Administration has a travel no-no for passengers: don’t try to bring your gun, gun parts, or bullets as a carry-on.

TSA Southwest tweeted on Wednesday that a passenger tried to bring a .380-caliber gun in their carry-on bag at the San Antonio International Airport.

Travel tip: loaded or unloaded guns are not allowed in passenger's carry-on🧳at any time. @TSA officers @SATairport found this .380 caliber gun in a passenger's carry-on bag. In 2022 help make travel safer by keeping weapons out of your carry-on. Arrive early & #MaskUp 😷 pic.twitter.com/oGiO7uzR3N — TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) January 5, 2022

In another instance, TSA Southwest on Thursday said another passenger tried to carry 51 rounds of 9mm bullets on the plane with them at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Such items, including other gun components, may be packed in a checked bag if in a locked, hard-sided container, according to the TSA. However, rifle scopes are permitted in carry-on baggage

“In 2022 help make travel safer by keeping weapons out of your carry-on,” TSA Southwest said in a Tweet.

When checking a bag, the passenger should tell the airline employee at the ticket counter that they have a firearm and/or ammunition. Guns must be unloaded.

Read more about transporting firearms and ammunition here.

This is what 51 rounds of loose 9mm bullets look like. They were found by @TSA officers @DFWAirport in a passenger's carry-on🧳As a reminder guns, gun parts, bullets or components are considered prohibited items and should be packed in checked🧳Wear your #Masks😷 pic.twitter.com/zzFIGJpL68 — TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) January 6, 2022

