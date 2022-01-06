64º

No, unloaded guns and bullets are not allowed as plane carry-ons, TSA says

TSA said passengers at San Antonio, Dallas airports tried to carry their guns, bullets on the plane with them

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio International Airport, Travel, TSA, Dallas, Fort Worth
TSA Southwest tweeted that a passenger tried to bring a .380-caliber gun in their carry-on bag at the San Antonio International Airport. Guns are allowed on checked bags only, according to the TSA. (TSA Southwest)

SAN ANTONIO – The Transportation Security Administration has a travel no-no for passengers: don’t try to bring your gun, gun parts, or bullets as a carry-on.

TSA Southwest tweeted on Wednesday that a passenger tried to bring a .380-caliber gun in their carry-on bag at the San Antonio International Airport.

In another instance, TSA Southwest on Thursday said another passenger tried to carry 51 rounds of 9mm bullets on the plane with them at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Such items, including other gun components, may be packed in a checked bag if in a locked, hard-sided container, according to the TSA. However, rifle scopes are permitted in carry-on baggage

“In 2022 help make travel safer by keeping weapons out of your carry-on,” TSA Southwest said in a Tweet.

When checking a bag, the passenger should tell the airline employee at the ticket counter that they have a firearm and/or ammunition. Guns must be unloaded.

Read more about transporting firearms and ammunition here.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

