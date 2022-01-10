Two toddlers found tied up at Southeast Side home, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Child Protective Services and San Antonio police are investigating after two toddlers were found tied up and home alone on the Southeast Side.

The discovery happened Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Bailey Avenue near Rigsby Avenue.

CPS said the two children were taken to the hospital to get checked out. There is no word on their condition.

A related younger child was found somewhere else with a relative.

San Antonio police have not said if any arrests have been made.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.