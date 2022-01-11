50º

Somerset ISD students participate in 68th annual Atascosa County Livestock Show

Students show animals they have been raising; others presenting agricultural projects

Tiffany Huertas, Video Journalist

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Dozens of students from Somerset ISD are participating in the 68th Annual Atascosa County Livestock Show that kicked off this week.

Students learn leadership skills, responsibility, teamwork and much more.

Some of them are competing in the pigs, cattle and rabbit show. Others are participating in the agricultural mechanics’ show.

For Somerset High School Junior Leo Strozzi, he’s been competing in these types of shows since fourth grade.

“You want your hard work to pay off at the end. There’s a lot of patience, a lot of dedication involved in it,” Strozzi said.

With COVID cases rising and many local events being canceled, those involved in this show say they feel safe.

Somerset ISD students and staff get COVID tested every week.

“For us, it’s a guarantee that none of our kids are going to pass it to anybody else and we are just being very diligent,” Justin Taylor, agriculture teacher at Somerset High School said.

