Road improvements at Brooks sign of more growth on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio voters are set to consider another major bond issue this year, some of the projects from the last bond are being completed.

A ceremony today celebrated the extension of Lyster Road, now known as Global Way in the Brooks area. The road now extends to South New Braunfels Avenue.

The 2017 Bond paid for several improvements on the site, including a new four-lane roadway, curbs/sidewalks, utilities and landscaping.

The roadway’s new name a nod to the presence of several international companies at Brooks.

“Our plan for the future on this road is to continue extending the road and building new roads on Brooks, because, at Brooks, when we build new roads, we create more jobs and jobs for the people who live around Brooks, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Leo Gomez, oresident and CEO of Brooks.

The 2017 bond program authorized more than $10 million for road improvements in the Brooks-South New Braunfels area.

