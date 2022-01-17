Cowboys loss was hard for fans, but the memes are good

(Roger Steinman, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Dallas Cowboys fans react during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Check on your friends who are Cowboys fans, they’re not OK... but they will be.

After all, they’ve had to endure a lot of heartbreak and jokes over the years so they know how to take it on the chin, and still hold onto hope for next season.

Many Cowboys fans also know how to be in on the joke. Yeah, yeah... the memes are a little funny.

So while Sunday night’s playoff game was an L, even die-hard fans can agree, some of the memes are a W.

Here are a few of the best (clean) memes:

Dak Prescott: “There’s 10 seconds left and we have no timeouts, I’m gonna go run for a first down in bounds” #SFvsDAL pic.twitter.com/r0m6SqDYBU — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) January 17, 2022

Impractical Jokers strike again… pic.twitter.com/d3nHOSdlQB — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 17, 2022

A tradition unlike any other pic.twitter.com/WFnIZBUs4l — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 17, 2022

Live look at Cowboys fans running to the internet to blame the refs for losing #SFvsDAL pic.twitter.com/3uZWaKIrKI — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) January 17, 2022

Don’t you ever call a Cowboys fan a bandwagon fan as long as you live.



Nobody would ever choose this torture for 20+ years. Nobody. — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) January 16, 2022

Best blocking the Cowboys had all game pic.twitter.com/1eVXDrHXGu — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 17, 2022

How I’m walking through the airport with my 9er gear on lookin at Cowboy fans pic.twitter.com/JmjPE2nzcm — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) January 17, 2022

These Cowboys fans were in pain throughout the playoff loss 😔 pic.twitter.com/7qhDUXlb2o — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2022

When you find out you became a meme... pic.twitter.com/d7puNzPv4o — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022

Also on KSAT: