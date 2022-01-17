61º

Local News

Cowboys loss was hard for fans, but the memes are good

Cowboys fans are loyal despite taking a lot of abuse

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Cowboys, Dak Prescott, trending, Sports, NFL
Dallas Cowboys fans react during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman) (Roger Steinman, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Check on your friends who are Cowboys fans, they’re not OK... but they will be.

After all, they’ve had to endure a lot of heartbreak and jokes over the years so they know how to take it on the chin, and still hold onto hope for next season.

Many Cowboys fans also know how to be in on the joke. Yeah, yeah... the memes are a little funny.

So while Sunday night’s playoff game was an L, even die-hard fans can agree, some of the memes are a W.

Here are a few of the best (clean) memes:

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email