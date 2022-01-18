Soldiers’ Angels collecting socks to distribute to deployed service members and veterans

The nonprofit Soldiers Angels’ is gearing up for its sixth annual “Warm Feet for Warriors” sock drive, where they collect and distribute socks to deployed service members and veterans.

SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit Soldiers Angels’ is gearing up for its sixth annual “Warm Feet for Warriors” sock drive, where they collect and distribute socks to deployed service members and veterans.

“It really makes a big difference for them, especially deployed service members, to get a nice new pair of socks. They’ve been wearing those same socks for months and to get a nice, clean, fresh pair is a great thing to get from home,” said Amy Palmer, president and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels.

Since the program began in 2017, over 177,000 pairs of socks have been given out.

Last year their goal was 10,000 pairs of socks and they ended up collecting more than 63,000. Palmer said this year, they are hoping to exceed that number.

“We take the black socks they can wear in uniform. But we also take fun socks that they can wear off-duty,” Palmer said.

For Army Veteran Chris Chun, he remembers what it was like receiving socks when he was deployed overseas.

Ad

“I remember walking on patrol. My feet are just absolutely soaked and just having that time to like, pull a pair of dry, clean socks out of my rucksack and putting them on my feet. And even if the boots are still a little wet, my feet feel better. I feel better,” Chun said.

Soldiers’ Angels will be collecting socks from Feb. 1 through March 31.

For information about individual donations or starting a collection drive, click here.