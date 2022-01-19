Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery to hold memorial service for unaccompanied veterans

The Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will hold a memorial service for unaccompanied veterans on Wednesday morning.

The service will take place at 9 a.m. for veterans whose next of kin is unknown and/or burial arrangements have been made by a public administrator, a VA Medical Center, or any other person who isn’t family.

It is meant to “welcome these veterans into our family to ensure they are never buried alone,” a news release states.

The ceremony is being held in conjunction with Bexar County Military & Veterans Service Center, a program that honors unaccompanied veterans and assists veterans with housing, employment and other needs.

For more information, call 800-535-1117 or visit www.cem.va.gov.