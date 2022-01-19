Masseur groped woman as she was getting a massage at West Side foot spa, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An employee at a West Side foot spa is accused of inappropriately touching a woman during a massage last month.

En Li Sun, 64, was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecent assault in the incident that happened on Dec. 12 at the ZW foot spa, located in the 9800 block of Potranco Road, records show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the woman went to the spa for a foot massage. During the massage, Sun allegedly touched the woman’s breasts and genitals, the affidavit states.

The woman told police she was “freaking out” and froze, the affidavit states. She called the police from her home.

Records show Sun’s bond is set at $15,000. Indecent assault is a Class A misdemeanor.

