Tax season is here: Tips to get your refund processed quicker, without any delays

This season, the IRS will begin accepting returns on January 24. That's about two and a half weeks before last year's start date.

There are a number of steps you can take to help ensure your return is processed without delays.

If you received a stimulus payment last year, you’ll want to make sure you have the correct amount on your return. Same thing holds true for any child tax credits you received in 2021.

To help with that, the IRS will mail you a letter, so you can check the correct amounts. And you can always double check on the agency’s website.

Avoiding a paper return is more important than ever to move your return along. The IRS says the best way to avoid a delay in having your return processed, is to file electronically and use direct deposit for refunds.

The last day to file this year is Monday, April 18.

For more information on tax season, check out the IRS website at irs.gov.