Study linking pediatric diabetes to COVID-19 puts parents on alert

Nonprofit aims to raise money to help find a cure for Type 1 diabetes

Patty Santos, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Erin and Pat Alba got a life-changing diagnosis for their son eight years ago when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

They found themselves overwhelmed with questions but found guidance in JDRF -- a research and advocacy nonprofit.

“The goal of the foundation is to raise money to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes,” said Pat, who is a board member.

Following the CDC study which highlights a possible link between children who had COVID-19 to diabetes, they wanted to make sure families are asking questions and looking for changes in their children.

“You’re going to be paying attention to things like frequent urination, loss of appetite or increased appetite. And then also weight loss, rapid weight loss and low energy,” Erin said.

Chief Medical Officer at Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Norman Christopher explains there are gaps in the study but overall, it follows the same pattern that medical experts have been tracking with adults who had COVID-19 and later got diabetes.

He said there’s still a lot more studies that need to be done that should include ethnicity, gender and other important data, but this compilation of studies so far is a good start in getting answers.

“This study is the first stab at saying, you know, there really is something there. We just don’t understand it,” he said.

