Texas woman arrested for allegedly trying to purchase child at Walmart checkout, deputies say

Stranger who offered mother $500K to purchase her baby in store check-out line now out on bond

CROCKETT, Texas – A Texas woman is now out on bond after sheriff’s deputies said she tried to purchase another woman’s child while waiting in a checkout line at Walmart.

According to a report from KSAT’s sister station KPRC, Rebecca Taylor, 49, came up to the woman’s shopping cart in the checkout line. The woman’s cart had two children inside at the time.

Taylor started to make comments about one of the woman’s two children before allegedly asking if she could buy him for $250,000, KPRC reports.

The mother refused her offer and Taylor pressed further. She increased the offer to $500,000 and allegedly threatened to take the infant, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the mother still refused and was able to leave the store with her children safely. That’s when she notified authorities of what happened.

Taylor was arrested and charged with sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony in Texas.

As of Thursday, records show she was released on a $50,000 bond.

