JW Marriott, Spurs Sports & Entertainment both have job fairs Thursday and are hiring hundreds of people

The JW Marriott San Antonio and Spurs Sports & Entertainment are both holding job fairs on Jan. 27, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – There are literally hundreds of job opportunities available this week for people interested in working in the hotel or entertainment industries in San Antonio.

The JW Marriott and Spurs Sports and Entertainment are hosting job fairs on Thursday.

SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is looking to hire 200 part-time employees to work at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field in catering, kitchen, concession, parking and other event jobs.

There will be a job fair at the AT&T Center from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Candidates will be hired on the spot.

Jobs include:

Security Representatives – Full-time also available

Fan Operations Representatives (ushers, greeters, ticket takers)

Building Operations Crew Members

Parking Attendants

Concessions Workers

Candidates must be 18 years of age or older and available to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays, according to a press release.

Job seekers are asked to fill out an application in advance online at SS&E Careers Site or by texting “FAMILY” to 97211.

Ad

JW MARRIOTT SAN ANTONIO HILL COUNTRY RESORT & SPA

The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is looking to hire more than 150 full-time and part-time workers at a job fair from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the resort located at 23808 Resort Parkway.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance at careers.marriott.com using the keyword: “JW Marriott San Antonio,” where they can browse the list of open positions.

Also on KSAT: