2 John Jay students arrested for bringing guns to campus in separate incidents this month

SAN ANTONIO – Two John Jay High School students have been arrested for bringing guns on campus in two separate incidents since last week, Northside ISD officials confirmed.

The latest incident happened on Tuesday after someone reported to administrators that a student may have a weapon.

That student was escorted to the administration office by school officials and NISD police where they found a gun in the student’s backpack.

John Jay Principal Teresa Cuellar sent a letter home to parents saying she shared the information “in the spirit of transparency” and said “this individual will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

“We will continue to remain vigilant to ensure our campus is safe. I want to commend the Jay HS students and staff who continue to show great responsibility and concern by reporting this information to school officials. Working together, we can ensure that our campus remains safe,” Cuellar said.

NISD officials said it’s the second gun found on the John Jay campus this month.

In a similar, but unrelated incident — another student was arrested on Jan. 18 after administrators found a gun in their backpack.

Officials said no threat was made toward campus in either incident.

