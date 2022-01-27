Wish lanterns on sale for San Antonio Botanical Garden event

SAN ANTONIO – You can light up the San Antonio Botanical Garden Friday with a floating wish lantern.

The Wish: Water Lanterns in the Garden event will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Guests are welcome to purchase lanterns and make a wish of hope, healing, love and happiness before placing their lantern in one of the garden’s ponds.

Admission to the event is included with regular garden admission and lanterns can be purchased for an additional $10 apiece.

The placing of wish lanterns on the water is a Japanese-inspired tradition, according to SABOT.